Mississippi girls set to become first female Eagle Scouts in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Mississippi girls are set to make Boy Scouts history when they become the first female Eagle Scouts in the area this weekend, Boy Scouts of America Chickasaw Chapter said.

Ava Reese Look, 15, and Anniston Murphy, 16, are both sophomores at Lewisburg High School in DeSoto County. Both are founding members of Troop 1 in Olive Branch and have held the position of senior patrol leader, among others.

Look, whose goal is to become a CIA intelligence officer, completed her Eagle Scout Service Project in June. She directed 40 Scouts and volunteers to build elevated PVC pet beds for the Nesbit Animal Services.

Murphy, who plans to become a forensic anthropologist, supervised Scouts and volunteers to build three storage cabinets for the Hope Mission Food Pantry for her Eagle Scout project.

Look and Murphy are set to have their Eagle Scout review on Sunday in Southaven. It’s the highest rank in Scouting, and the Chickasaw Chapter said only about 4% of scouts earn it.

This year marks the first time girls have been able to achieve the Eagle Scout rank.