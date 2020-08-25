Mississippi flag commission selects final two flag designs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Members of the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag met at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson on Tuesday.

Each of the five final flag designs under consideration were raised on the flagpole. Afterwards, the commissioners continued their meeting at the Two Mississippi Museums.

This combination of images provided by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, shows the five proposed designs chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission to replace the recently retired flag that included the Confederate battle emblem. The proposals will be made into flags and be flown Aug. 25 in Jackson, Miss. Voters will decide on a new flag in the Nov. 3 election. (Mississippi Department of Archives and History via AP)

During their meeting, the commission eliminated three of the designs: the blue and red flag with the state outline, the blue flag with the magnolia tree and the flag with the magnolia on a white field with the red and blue bars on the side.

The final two flags are the “Great River Flag” and the flag that has the magnolia on a dark blue field with red stripes on each end.

This image made available by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, shows one of the five designs chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission to replace the recently retired flag that included the Confederate battle emblem. (Mississippi Department of Archives and History, via AP)

This image made available by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, shows one of the five designs chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission to replace the recently retired flag that included the Confederate battle emblem. (Mississippi Department of Archives and History, via AP)

Commissioners will choose one design at a meeting on September 2, and that will go on the November 3 ballot. If voters accept the design, it will become the new Mississippi flag. If they reject it, the commission will find a new design to go on the ballot later.

HAPPENING NOW: The State Flag Commission is about to raise the first flag. All of the final designs have been made into a flag and will be discussed and voted on next week. pic.twitter.com/rKMjTjBUWk — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) August 25, 2020

LATEST STORIES: