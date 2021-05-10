Mississippi families feel lucky after powerful storm sweeps through Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. — The cleanup is far from over in some North Mississippi communities where a powerful storm Sunday evening brought down trees and power lines and caused damage to some homes.

Kentrell Myles recorded the action outside his front door in Lafayette County after a tree came crashing down at a neighbor’s house.

“It was crazy. Like a big explosion came out of nowhere,” Myles said. “You come outside and boom, there goes the tree laying on the power line.”

The tree split into three pieces and not only knocked out power, but damaged two homes in a complex off County Road 1069.

Myles says the storm was powerful and unpredictable. He’s hoping to get his power back on but has a backup plan in case that doesn’t happen: staying at his grandmother’s house.

There were downed trees and power outages in Oxford and things were especially bad in the northeast quarter of Lafayette County, where crews have been scrambling nonstop to remove downed trees so power can be restored.

It was an unforgettable Sunday night for Reed Davis and his family.

“We got an alarm on our phones that said, ‘Take shelter immediately’ and a minute later, you started hearing things hit the window and trees blowing around pretty hard outside,” Davis said.

They made it safely but the family business next door lost power, and so did Davis’s kin, who all live nearby.

He said his neighbor is okay even after a tree fell on his house, crashing through a bedroom window.

While family members have pitched in to clear downed trees, there’s a sigh of relief that Davis’ pet — a potbelly pig named Kevin Bacon — survived the storm without a scratch.

“He rode out the storm,” Davis said of his pig. “He usually stays under the pine trees at night and when I came outside, he was standing there in the middle of all the limbs and wondering, ‘What just happened?’”

Lafayette County’s EMA director says it appears damage was caused by straight line winds.