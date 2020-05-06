Mississippi extends income tax filing deadline to July 15

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Revenue has extended the due date for income tax returns to July 15.

The extension applies to individual income tax returns, corporate income and franchise tax returns, and fiduciary income tax returns.

In late March, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced President Donald Trump had directed him to move Tax Day from April 15 to July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Mnuchin still encouraged Americans with refunds to file as soon as possible in order to get their much needed money.