Mississippi doc: No link between politics, vaccine hesitancy

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top health official says he does not think political party affiliation has an impact on people’s willingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says he talks with equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans who are unsure about getting vaccinated. He says factors that make a difference include socio-economic status and education.

Many factors that could impact whether a person has vaccine access — lack of transportation, a prohibitive work schedule or lack of childcare. All of those issues are more likely to impact poorer Mississippians.