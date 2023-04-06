LAUREL, Miss. (AP) — A man was fatally shot outside a Mississippi church during a confrontation with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy who is now on administrative leave, authorities said Wednesday.

Ryan Walters, a Jones County reserve deputy, is both a parishioner and member of the church’s security team, Sheriff Joe Berlin said according to WDAM-TV.

A service was underway Sunday evening when James Corey Donald, 45, was shot in the parking lot of The Rock Church near the city of Laurel, Berlin said.

The sheriff said a church security team member had approached Donald before the shooting. There was an altercation, and Donald reached for the security member’s gun, according to Berlin.

A bullet hit Donald in the upper torso, Berlin said. The sheriff did not specify who pulled the trigger or provide details.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which handles officer-involved shootings, has taken the case. The agency confirmed Monday that Donald died from his injuries.