Mississippi Department of Corrections searches for Parchman escapee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for a man who escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

MDOC says Arthur Lestrick, 40, was confirmed to be missing from a work camp early Sunday morning. Officials believe Lestrick left on foot.

Lestrick is serving a life sentence for a capital murder in Copiah County. He was sentenced November 18, 2009.

Anyone with information regarding Lestrick’s whereabouts is asked to call MDOC at 662-745-6611 or 601-573-5720.