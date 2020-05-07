Mississippi couple goes viral for bringing laughs during tough time

SENATOBIA, Miss. — A couple in Senatobia, Mississippi, has become a sensation on the social media video app TikTok.

At a time when people are stuck at home, the self-proclaimed King and Queen of TikTok are keeping thousands in good spirits.

There’s no doubt Jerome Moore has all the right moves for TikTok. He said he was hooked on making videos from the start.

“Once I kept making them, kept making them, kept making them, all of the sudden, you’re the King of TikTok,” Moore said.

When his wife Susan got involved, their TikTok viewers loved it, and royalty was born.

Susan said she usually lets Jerome do all the showing out.

“Most of the time, I hold the phone,” she said. “I’m not a big talker, so I just hold the phone most of the time.”

Jerome said he’s watched a lot of TikTok and just tries to think outside the box and make his videos funnier than the rest.

The self-proclaimed King and Queen of TikTok are getting thousands of views and proving nothing makes the bad times better than a laugh.

“I just try to keep a laugh going,” Jerome Moore said.