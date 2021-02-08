Mississippi could erase licensing for some types of jobs

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi could do away with licensing requirements for certain professions.

One bill would remove licensing for art therapists, massage therapists, auctioneers, interior designers and wigologists. Another would erase licensing for eyebrow threading, applying makeup and applying eyelash extensions.

A separate proposal would remove a requirement that nurse practitioners enter into a collaborative agreement with a physician to serve patients.

One other would remove a requirement that psychologists complete a one-year postdoctoral fellowship to receive a license after obtaining a doctorate.

Supporters say the change could eliminate barriers to people entering the workforce.