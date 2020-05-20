Mississippi coronavirus survivor shares story with hope of awareness

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Southaven woman is sharing the story of her COVID-19 recovery after both her brother and sister were diagnosed.

Kathleen Davis was released from the hospital earlier this month and hopes her story will encourage others to take caution during the pandemic.

“It’s not an experience I ever want to have again,” she said.

Davis said after testing negative twice, she’s clear to be with her family and go out in public, but she said she’s not ready to re-enter into society just yet.

“I want to see the next few weeks what the numbers will do,” she said. “After that, maybe we’ll think about it.”

Davis said she remembers vividly going to the hospital.

“My son looked at me and said, ‘Mom, I need you to go to the hospital to get better for me,'” Davis said.

She said due to heavy medication, she doesn’t remember much after that.

She said she doesn’t even remember taking her first COVID-19 test, but she does remember waking up nearly three weeks later on a ventilator.

“The people at risk are people over 68,” Davis said. “I was 47.”

Time isn’t the only thing she lost.

Her brother, 57-year-old William Lane, died while she was in the hospital.

Lane was a bronze star-awarded Iraqi veteran.

“He was my hero,” Davis said.

The virus not only took away her brother, but also her ability to breath on her own.

She’s now also been diagnosed with diabetes.

Davis said she doesn’t know how she and her family got the virus.

She hopes her family’s story will encourage others to take caution when it comes to COVID-19.

“Whatever we need to do to fight this thing so no one else has to end up in the situation I was in is what we need to do,” Davis said.

Davis’ son has been tested, and so far those tests have come back negative.

Her sister is still positive, quarantined at home and doing alright.