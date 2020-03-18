Mississippi company ordered to pay $250,000 in racial harassment lawsuit settlement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi company will pay a quarter of a million dollars in a settlement for a racial harassment lawsuit filed last year.

Prewitt Enterprises, also doing business as B&P Enterprises and DeSoto Marine, will pay $250,000 in the settlement.

According to the lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), supervisors and managers at Prewitt and DeSoto Marine subjected African American employees to daily harassment and humiliation based on their race. The African American employees were allegedly called racially offensive, derogatory names.

The lawsuit also stated the company made black workers do all the more dangerous jobs in the company.

The company was ordered Wednesday to pay $250,000 to the former employees.