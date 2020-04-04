Mississippi COGIC leader dies after testing positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi Church of God in Christ leader passed away Friday after being exposed to the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Bishop Timothy T. Scott served the church for nearly 50 years for the church and lead the Northern Mississippi Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction.

In a press release from the Church of God in Christ, The Scott family will hold private memorial service due to the restrictions on public gathering.

Once the guidelines put in place across the country are lifted, a date will be set for a jurisdictional memorial service.

On Thursday, WREG reported Scott may have exposed 300 people to the coronavirus while attending a funeral service in Clarksdale, Mississippi.

According to Scott’s wife, she and her husband were tested for the virus a week later and both results came back positive.

His wife told WREG Scott was sick before the funeral. She believes he came into contact with someone who had the virus during a funeral he lead in another county just a few days before.

Before his death, Scott was in the hospital while his wife was under self-quarantine at home.