Mississippi businesses to begin reopening this week

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Businesses across northern Mississippi will begin to reopen as state health officials continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Tate Reeves announced salons, barbershops and gyms can open their doors starting Monday.

Under Reeves’ ‘Safer At Home’ order, all salons and barbershops must be deep cleaned before opening. Chairs must be six feet apart, employees and customers must wear face masks and need to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

Gyms and other indoor athletic studios can operate at 30% capacity, equipment must be six feet apart, employees must wear face masks and they have to close by 10 p.m.

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite agrees it is time for people to get back to work and reopen the economy but understands COVID-19 still has a significant impact on the community.

He is encouraging people to be mindful of social distancing guidelines.

“Even though we are opening some things back up, if you are older or if you have any kind of underlying health condition, we’re going to encourage you to use every safety measure to keep yourself safe,” Mayor Musselwhite said.

Musselwhite says tattoo parlors, in Southaven, will be allowed to reopen Monday as well.

Governor Reeves says he is extending the state order to May 25 in an effort to flatten the COVID-19 curve but he is expected to allow more businesses reopen down the line.