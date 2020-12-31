Mississippi breaks record for daily Covid-19 cases

The magnolia flower centered banner chosen Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 by the Mississippi State Flag Commission flies outside the Old State Capitol Museum in downtown Jackson, Miss. The nine member committee voted to recommend a design with the state flower, now known as the “In God We Trust,” flag. That design will go on the November ballot for voters consideration and if approved, it will become the new state flag. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – Wednesday, Mississippi recorded 3,023 new Covid-19 cases, shattering the previous record of 2,746 new cases set December 9.

Mississippi also posted 29 COVID-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 4,747 since March.

Doctors at the University of Mississippi Medical Center are warning that things could worsen in the coming weeks.

“Do we think we have hit our ultimate high in all of these numbers? Sadly, we don’t,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward.

UMMC said it is already at capacity. Statewide, about 1,300 Covid patients have been hospitalized.

“More than 200 are on a ventilator and that includes one child,” said Dr. Paul Byers with the Mississippi State Department of Health.

As in Tennessee, healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities have already begun receiving vaccines in Mississippi.

More than 17,000 people had been vaccinated in the Magnolia State as of Wednesday morning.

There had been just over 97,000 vaccinations in Tennessee as of Tuesday. It means the state likely won’t meet its goal of 200,000 vaccinations by the end of the year.

“We were right on target to meet or exceed that goal, but then we had a six to seven day delay in our latest shipment of Moderna,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.

On Monday, Mississippi will roll out three drive-thru vaccination sites and then expand to a total of 18 sites over the course of the week.

The first North Mississippi site will be in Hernando on Tuesday.

All sites are for healthcare workers only and you have to make an appointment: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,22816,420,976.html

“Just remember that we do have a few legislators that are healthcare workers so if you do hear of a legislator that receives a vaccine, he or she may be a healthcare worker,” said Jim Craig with the Mississippi State Department of Health.