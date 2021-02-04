Mississippi board sets timeline to start medical marijuana

JACKSON, Miss. — Members of the Mississippi Board of Health say regulations for a medical marijuana program will be in place by a July 1 deadline. But they also say it’s unclear how soon marijuana might be available to patients.

August 15 is the deadline for the state to start issuing licenses for dispensaries and cards for patients.

Board of Health member Jim Perry said Wednesday that people cannot grow plants for the program before being licensed.

Then, regulators will test the medicinal strength of the plants.

Another board member, Dr. Luke Lampton, says he wants to limit out-of-state corporate involvement in the Mississippi program.