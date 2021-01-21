Mississippi bill would make abortion a felony crime

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi lawmaker filed legislation this week to make abortion in the state a felony crime.

Rep. Dan Eubanks represents District 25 which is Desoto County. He co-sponsored HB 338 that reads in part, “Any person willfully and knowingly causing … any woman pregnant with child to abort or miscarry, or attempts to procure or produce an abortion or miscarriage shall be guilty of a felony.”

If convicted the person would be jailed for no more than 10 years and fined no more than $25,000.

The bill said anyone who performs or tries to perform the procedure would be found guilty of murder, including the pregnant woman and doctors.

Currently, Mississippi only has one legal abortion clinic which is located in Jackson.