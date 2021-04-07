Mississippi and U.S. Secret Service launch Cyberfraud Task Force

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, right, speaks during a news conference on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in Jackson, Miss. Fitch says her office has established a partnership with the U.S. Secret Service and in-state law enforcement agencies to investigate financial crimes that occur online. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced her office has established a partnership with the U.S. Secret Service and in-state law enforcement agencies to investigate financial crimes that occur online.

The Cyberfraud Task Force will be based in the attorney general’s office in Jackson.

“Mississippi is home to some of the Nation’s leading investigators, and this Task Force allows for greater coordination, sharing of expertise and resources, and powerful partnerships intended to stop the proliferation of cyber-enabled financial crimes in Mississippi,” Fitch said.

“Together, we will hold those accountable who seek to exploit the vulnerable for their own illicit gain,” she added.

Fitch said Tuesday that the task force intends to create a “blanket of protection” for people and businesses targeted by online crimes.

Patrick Davis is special agent in charge of the Secret Service field office in Birmingham, Alabama. He said the task force will investigate wire fraud, ransomware, business email compromises and crimes involving crypto currencies.

The Mississippi State Auditor’s Office, Mississippi Gaming Commission, Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, Forrest/Perry District Attorney’s Office, Covington Sheriff’s Office and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office are also on the task force. More agencies are expected to join in the future.