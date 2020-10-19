Mississippi AG’s office leads undercover operation focused on human trafficking

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office along with the Southaven Police Department and multiple other agencies conducted undercover operations in Southaven targeting human trafficking.

Human trafficking has no place in our communities,” Attorney General Lynn Fitch said, “And, it is one of my highest priorities to put an end to it in Mississippi. I would like to thank the many law enforcement officers and prosecutors who assisted in this operation for their hard work and continued dedication to protecting our State’s most vulnerable.”

Fitch added, “The Attorney General’s Office will continue to work aggressively with private and public local, state, and federal partners to continue our mission to end human trafficking in Mississippi.”

The operation resulted in 7 total arrests, and all individuals have been booked in the DeSoto County Jail.