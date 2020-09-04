Mississippi AG won’t seek 7th trial for Curtis Flowers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP/WJTV) – A Mississippi man freed from prison last year after 22 years will not be tried a seventh time in a quadruple murder case.

Curtis Flowers’ attorney Rob McDuff told The Associated Press of the state attorney general’s decision on Friday. Curtis Flowers was released from custody December 16 for the first time in 22 years.

Flowers was convicted four times in the 1996 killings of four people at a furniture store in the north Mississippi city of Winona: twice for individual slayings and twice for all four killings.

There were two mistrials. Each conviction was overturned.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his fourth conviction in June 2019, citing racial bias in jury selection.

This is a monumental victory. Over the past year, the Mississippi Center for Justice represented Curtis Flowers and helped to bring about a favorable conclusion of this tragic case. Today the burden of further injustice has been lifted from Mr. Flowers, but fair treatment in our criminal justice system should never require the extraordinary resources behind this long-delayed outcome. Vangela M. Wade, the President and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Justice.

As a general rule, General Fitch intends to refrain from seeking media coverage on individual prosecutions in an effort to de-sensationalize this very serious process for the individuals involved. The families here deserve that respect. Colby Jordan, spokesperson for the Attorney General

