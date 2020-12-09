Mississippi AG Fitch joins Texas in ‘defending election integrity’ in 4 battleground states

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch showed her support for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton who filed lawsuits in four battleground states this week claiming they exploited the pandemic to ignore election laws.

“The integrity of our elections is paramount to our Republic,” Fitch said in a released statement. “The people of Mississippi must have confidence that their votes are not diminished by fraud.”

“I have joined by colleagues in supporting Texas’ efforts to ensure that our elections are free and fair,” she continued. “Voter fraud elsewhere dilutes the votes of Mississippians and it makes a mockery of the very foundation of our government. I am proud to defend the votes of the people of Mississippi and will continue to fight for their rights.”

See Attorney General Lynn Fitch's full statement on joining Texas in defending election integrity below. pic.twitter.com/ejcUETzzMf — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) December 9, 2020

According to lawsuit filed by Paxton, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan “flooded their people with unlawful ballot applications and ballot while ignoring statutory requirements as to how they were received, evaluated and counted.”

The states alleged violated “statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution.”

Paxton asked the Supreme Court to step in.

Democrat Joe Biden won in all of the states where the lawsuit was filed.