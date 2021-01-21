Mississippi 3rd graders, high school students won’t have to pass state assessments this year

The subject tests will immediately end for U.S. students and will be phased out for international students by June. (Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Board of Education voted to change three of its policies concerning end of year school assesments due to the pandemic.

According to the department, third graders will take the 3rd Grade Reading/Language Arts assessment, but they do not have to pass it in order to be promoted to the fourth grade.

The same rule applies for high school students taking the Algebra I, English II, Biology and U.S. History state tests. Previously, students had to pass these tests in order to graduate. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, students will be allowed to fail it and still meet the graduation requirement.

Schools will also not be assigned a letter grade for performance during the academic year.

For more information, click here.