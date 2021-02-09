Mississippi: 2% of COVID vaccines go to out-of-state people

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

JACKSON, Miss. — Health officials say about 2% of the COVID-19 vaccinations given so far in Mississippi have gone to people with out-of-state addresses.

Mississippi guidelines say the vaccination is available to people 65 or older or to those who are least 16 years old and have underlying health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus.

The state’s top public health officials say Monday that the vaccination is supposed to be limited to Mississippi residents, or to people from other states who work in Mississippi.

But, they said people giving the shots do not check identification or verify that out-of-state residents work in Mississippi.