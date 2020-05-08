Mission to place kids in foster care continues despite pandemic, Youth Villages says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Even during this pandemic, the push continues.

“We are still pushing to get as many families as we can to become foster families. It has not stopped by any means,” said LaTava Chandler.

May is Foster Care Month and that means even more chances for those like La’Tava Chandler with Youth Villages to press forward even more with the sole purpose of helping children who are in situations — through no fault of their own.

The need is tremendous.

“In Tennessee, we have about 8,000 kids that in care right now with only about 4,000 available homes. So as you know there is a need.”

Those who are needed to foster come from all walks of life.

“It can be a single parent home, co-habitating, widowed, divorced, we take all.”

Carefully screening everyone. She said getting kids out of the system and into safe homes is a never-ending crusade.

Businesses across the state have stopped operating but those with Youth Villages say they cannot and will not stop trying to recruit foster parents. When asked why someone should step forward to help a foster child, Chandler said the only way she could answer the question was with a question.

“How would you have felt if you had to leave your home, your family? Who would you want to go to? These are homes we are trying to recruit. These are the homes we are trying to be build.”

Youth Villages is holding both face- to- face and webinar meetings this Thursday and Saturday. For more information, click here.