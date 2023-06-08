WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has announced a missing White County boy was found safe in New York.

According to the TBI, the subject of the Endangered Child Alert, Kadon Wendt, had last been seen on Tuesday, June 6 in Sparta.

Authorities described the boy as being 3-feet 1-inch tall, weighing 30 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, the TBI announced Kadon was found safe in New York.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Kadon’s disappearance. However, the sheriff of White County said his mother and father have been arrested.