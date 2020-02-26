Missing Tennessee toddler’s mother arrested on false reporting charge

Megan Boswell, right, has been taken into custody and charged with false reporting in relation to her missing daughter, Evelyn Boswell, left.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell’s mother has been taken into custody on false reporting charges.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Twitter, Megan Boswell was taken into custody in Sullivan County.

Evelyn is still missing and the Amber Alert is still active.

The details surrounding the accusations against Megan Boswell have not been released.

If you have any information on Evelyn’s whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND

This is a developing story, stay with WREG for updates.

