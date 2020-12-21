Missing Tennessee soldier found fatally shot; charges pending against another soldier

BYRAM, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are holding a U.S. Army soldier in the death of a fellow soldier from Tennessee who was found shot to death in New Jersey after he was missing from a base in upstate New York.

Authorities found the body of 20-year-old Cpl. Hayden Harris in a wooded area of Byram Township on Saturday. Harris was from Guys, Tennessee, in McNairy County about 100 miles east of Memphis.

The Army says the was last heard from Thursday night after he headed from Fort Drum to Watertown, New York, for a vehicle transaction.

First Assistant Sussex County Prosecutor Gregory Mueller says Harris was meeting fellow soldier, 23-year-old Jamaal Mellish, for “some type of vehicle exchange.” Mueller says authorities believe Mellish “abducted” Harris and killed him.

Mellish was held in New York and charges were pending.

Harris, an infantryman with the 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, before he joined the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in July 2019.

His awards and decorations include two Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon. He graduated Air Assault School in 2019.

He was promoted from specialist to corporal following his death.