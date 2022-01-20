MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the missing horse that was last seen at the Agricenter on January 14 has been found dead.



Deputies said the horse was found deceased on Walnut Grove, west of Haley Harvest at the Agricenter. The remains were collected by Shelby County Road Department and the owners.



John Osborn said he last saw his 3-year-old Palomino Quarter Horse Evelyn in her stall around 2:30 a.m. but when he went to check on her five hours later she was gone. She was at the Agricenter for a competition.

“She was gone. Stall door was open. Halter tied up. Gone,” Osborn said. “We had some people say they seen her get loose and they tried to catch her and they couldn’t get their hands on her. She’s only three. So, she’s still a baby. So, she could have got freaked out… and maybe she just got scared and ran off.”

Osborn and a host of others have been looking for her ever since.

“She got out and that rain set in and the snow set in and they’re outside horses. They’re out every now and then but most of the time we keep them up in the barn,” Osborn said. “I mean, she hadn’t ate in probably three days. There’s some water and grass out there but just like people they can get hypothermia. They can get hurt.”



