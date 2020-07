MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have canceled the City Watch for a 4-year-old who was reported missing Monday.

Thursday night, Memphis Police said Harlee Corbett was found safe. Police say Harlee was out of state with her mother, Nicola Corbett.

Harlee was reported missing from the 5000 block of Biscoe Avenue Monday night. At the time, authorities said Harlee and her mother may have been heading for Houston, Texas.