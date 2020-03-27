Mirimichi Golf Course reopens with new policies in place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mirimichi Golf Course reopened Friday morning after being removed the county's list of non essential businesses.

There are several new safeguards in place to prevent the spread of covid-19.

"Only one person is allowed in our clubhouse at a time, after they use the restroom or go inside we sanitize the entire place," said Blake Rogers, director of operations. "This may happen 20 to 40 times a day, but we just want to insure we don't enhance the spread of the coronovirus."

Outside, only one golfer is allowed per cart and the carts are sanitized twice.

There's also a new approach to a healthy environment on the greens.

"We've flipped the cups upside down to where you're no longer making actual contact with the cup or flagstick," Rogers said. "You're now reaching down about an inch and pulling it out."

Golfers are urged to maintain a safe social distance.

Rogers says he had to lay off a few workers when the course closed Monday, but now he's brought them back on the payroll.

With 300 acres, Rogers believes there's plenty of fresh air and exercise to help keep players focused on the positive.

"You're able to go out here for four hours and just forget about what's actually going on right now," Rogers said. "Cause it's real tough, real tough for every American right now."