Miranda Lambert leads CMA noms, Luke Combs’ streak continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country star Miranda Lambert turns her “Wildcard” into an ace as she’s the leading nominee at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards, including entertainer of the year.

Lambert has seven nods and is back in contention for the top prize again for the first time in five years.

Country’s streaming giant Luke Combs continues his hot streak with six nominations, including entertainer of the year and male artist of the year.

Pop star Justin Bieber jumped into the country charts and earned his first CMA nominations for “10,000 Hours,” his duet with Dan + Shay.

Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Keith Urban are also all vying for the entertainer of the year prize, after Garth Brooks bowed out this year, saying someone else deserved the prize.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 11, on ABC.

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi

“Never Will” – Ashley McBryde

“Old Dominion” – Old Dominion

“What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs

“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert

Music Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett, (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)

“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” — Luke Combs

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” — Maren Morris

“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett

Song of the Year

“Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Music Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“Homemade” – Jake Owen

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar