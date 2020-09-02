Miranda Lambert leads CMA noms, Luke Combs’ streak continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country star Miranda Lambert turns her “Wildcard” into an ace as she’s the leading nominee at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards, including entertainer of the year.
Lambert has seven nods and is back in contention for the top prize again for the first time in five years.
Country’s streaming giant Luke Combs continues his hot streak with six nominations, including entertainer of the year and male artist of the year.
Pop star Justin Bieber jumped into the country charts and earned his first CMA nominations for “10,000 Hours,” his duet with Dan + Shay.
Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Keith Urban are also all vying for the entertainer of the year prize, after Garth Brooks bowed out this year, saying someone else deserved the prize.
Winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 11, on ABC.
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
“Heartache Medication” – Jon Pardi
“Never Will” – Ashley McBryde
“Old Dominion” – Old Dominion
“What You See Is What You Get” – Luke Combs
“Wildcard” – Miranda Lambert
Music Event of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett, (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban)
“The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier
“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Beer Never Broke My Heart” — Luke Combs
“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” — Maren Morris
“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett
Song of the Year
“Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert
“The Bones” – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz
“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton
“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Music Video of the Year
“10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“Homemade” – Jake Owen
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar