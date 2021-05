MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in North Memphis.

Authorities said it happened in the 900 block of Stonewall early Tuesday morning.

The juvenile was located with a gunshot wound and taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. They did not release the minor’s condition or any information on a possible suspect.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.