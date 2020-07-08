Minor killed, several others injured in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A minor was killed in a car accident on MS 309 in Marshall County late Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, a Mid-South man was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata southbound around 10:30 p.m. when he struck a 2003 GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Yukon got out of the crashed vehicle and ran into a nearby wood.

The driver of the Sonata, a 38-year-old passenger and several minors were injured in the crash. Another minor was killed as a result of the incident.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.