Minor killed in Marked Tree crash

MARKED TREE, Ark. – A minor was reportedly killed in a crash in Marked Tree Friday morning.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the crashed happened just before 6:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 140 near Buel Lane in Poinsett County.

The Arkansas State Police say a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 140, approaching Buel Lane, when it failed to negotiate the curve and drove off the roadway. The vehicle reportedly struck the bottom of an embankment, went airborne and traveled about 177 feet before hitting the ground.

Arkansas State Police say the vehicle overturned several times before coming to rest on Buel Lane. Both occupants of the car were ejected from the vehicle and into a nearby field.

One minor was killed in the crash. The age of the minor is unknown at this time. An 28-year-old man was also injured in the crash.