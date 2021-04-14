Minnesota officer will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The family of Daunte Wright, 20, told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away. The family said Wright was later pronounced dead. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Minnesota prosecutor says he will charge a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said Wednesday that Kim Potter will be charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Orput’s announcement comes a day after Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, where she had served for 26 years. It carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

The shooting ignited days of protests and unrest.