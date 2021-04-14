Minnesota officer will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Minnesota prosecutor says he will charge a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput said Wednesday that Kim Potter will be charged with second-degree manslaughter.
Orput’s announcement comes a day after Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, where she had served for 26 years. It carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
The shooting ignited days of protests and unrest.