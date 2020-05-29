Minneapolis police release 911 call that led to George Floyd encounter

Tony L. Clark holds a photo of George Floyd outside a convenience store, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (Credit: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune/AP)

(CNN) — It started with a routine police call reporting someone used a counterfeit bill at a store in Minneapolis.

What followed was a series of events that ended with George Floyd, 46, dead after a white police officer used his knee to pin him down in an incident captured on video. Floyd, who is black, died Monday night after he was arrested for the alleged forgery.

On Thursday night, Minneapolis police released a transcript of the 911 call that led to his arrest and death, which has sparked outrage nationwide as protesters demand justice.

Here’s the full transcript:

Operator: 911 what’s the address of the emergency?

Caller: This is ah 3759 Chicago Ave.

Operator: How can I help you?

Caller: Um someone comes our store and give us fake bills and we realize it before he left the store, and we ran back outside, they was sitting on their car. We tell them to give us their phone, put their (inaudible) thing back and everything and he was also drunk and everything and return to give us our cigarettes back and so he can, so he can go home but he doesn’t want to do that, and he’s sitting on his car cause he is awfully drunk and he’s not in control of himself.

Operator: Okay, what type of vehicle does he have?

Caller: And …. um he’s got a vehicle that is ah … one second let me see if I can see the license. The driver license is BRJ026.

Operator: Okay, what color is it?

Caller: It’s a blue color. It’s a blue van.

Operator: Blue van?

Caller: Yes, van.

Operator: Alright blue van, gotcha. Is it out front or is it on 38th St.?

Caller: Ah it’s on 38th St.

Operator: On 38th St. So, this guy gave a counterfeit bill, has your cigarettes, and he’s under the influence of something?

Caller: Something like that, yes. He is not acting right.

Operator: What’s he look like, what race?

Caller: Um, he’s a tall guy. He’s like tall and bald, about like 6 … 6 1/2, and she’s not acting right so and she started to go, drive the car.

Operator: Okay so, female or a male?

Caller: Um…

Operator: Is it a girl or a boy?

Caller: (Talking to somebody else) — he’s asking (inaudible) one second. Hello?

Operator: Is it a girl or a boy that did this?

Caller: It is a man.

Operator: Okay. Is he white, black, Native, Hispanic, Asian?

Caller: Something like that.

Operator: Which one? White, black, Native, Hispanic, Asian?

Caller: No, he’s a black guy.

Operator: Alright (sigh).

Caller: How is your day going?

Operator: Not too bad.

Caller: Had a long day, huh?

Operator: What’s your name?

Caller: My name is (deleted)

Operator: Alright, a phone number for you?

Caller: (Deleted)

Operator: Alright, I’ve got help on the way. If that vehicle or that person leaves before we get there, just give us a call back, otherwise we’ll have squads out there shortly, okay?

Caller: No problem.

Operator: Thank you.