Bowling alley, mini golf and more coming to Liberty Park at former Fairgrounds site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A miniature golf course, bowling lanes, laser tag, golf simulators, ropes courses, escape rooms, virtual reality and video game arcade, axe throwing and restaurants are planned to open in Liberty Park, at the former Fairgrounds in Memphis.

A consultant for the property said Monday they have signed a letter of intent with Austin, Texas-based High 5 Entertainment to join the 18-acre Liberty Park development, on city-owned property along East Parkway between Central and Southern.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2021, and completed in time for the holidays in 2022, according to a news release.

Memphis would be the entertainment company’s third location.

“When we learned about Liberty Park and the synergy of all that’s there and on the way — from sports to the Children’s Museum, neighboring college campuses and Liberty Bowl football games — we easily concluded that Liberty Park is the ideal spot in the community to bring the joy and excitement of High 5,” said High 5 founder Scott Emley in a statement.

Paul Young, Director of the Housing & Community Development Division of the City of Memphis, said High 5 at Liberty Park would help create a vibrant campus with year-round activity.

The $200 million Liberty Park project, which is expected to start opening in phases in 2022, includes a 227,000-square foot Memphis Sports & Events Center and a mixed-use development with commercial office space, retail, dining, two hotels and up to 150 apartments. It also includes the existing Liberty Bowl, Tiger Lane, the Children’s Museum of Memphis and the Kroc Center.

