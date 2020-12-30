Millington Schools to go virtual first week in January

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — As health officials continue to share concerns about a post-holiday spike in COVID cases, Millington Municipal Schools has made the decision to go digital for one week when classes resume in January.

All MMSD students will attend school virtually from Jan.4 through Jan. 8, the district said.

“As a school district we have several responsibilities, but our most important responsibility is

keeping our kids, faculty, and staff safe. Thank you for working with us to make Millington one

of the least affected communities in Shelby County as it relates to the COVID-19 virus,” the district said in a released statment Wednesday.

Teachers will be sending families information on when classes will meet and their expectations of students closer to the start date.

For those who rely on the school for meals, the district said they will provide grab and go meals each day. They will available for pickup at Millington Elementary, EA Harrold Elementary and Millington High School Monday through Thursday from noon to 12:45 p.m. and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All sports and extra curricular activities have been canceled.