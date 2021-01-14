Millington school suspends in-person classes after too many teachers quarantine

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – In-person classes at EA Harrold Elementary School in Millington have been suspended beginning Friday, Millington Municipal Schools announced Thursday.

In-person classes had just resumed Monday after a week of exclusively virtual learning, but school leaders say they were forced to return to virtual classes after the number of quarantining teachers at Harrold Elementary rose to seven.

“It’s our smallest elementary and the smallest school in the Millington district, so with a staff of only 46, seven is a huge number,” said Director of Schools Bo Griffin.

Of those seven teachers, Griffin said two have tested positive for COVID-19. But he said parents need not worry about an outbreak at the school.

“It didn’t happen from inside the school, it came from outside the school and household contacts and non-household contacts,” he said.

Of the schools 369 students, 11 are currently quarantining.

Millington’s other schools will proceed with in-person classes. Harrold Elementary students will be able to return to the classroom on January 25.

The change in learning platforms is expected to come with minimal disruptions since Griffin said teachers are told to always prepare for things like this.

“It’s not just day to day, it’s hour-to-hour, and we may have to go virtual at any time. That’s why they’ve been setting up their plans. They did a great job of that, getting ready for that,” he said.

While the school is closed, parents will be able to pick up meals for their children at the following times and locations:

• Friday, January 15th – Pick up at Millington Elementary or Millington Central High School @ 11:30AM – 12:30PM

• Tuesday, January 19th through Thursday, January 21st – Pick up will be at Millington Elementary or Millington Central High School @ 12:00PM – 12:45PM

• Friday, January 22nd – Pick up will be at Millington Elementary or Millington Central High School @ 11:30AM – 12:30PM