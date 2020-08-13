Millington school district contract employee tests positive for COVID-19

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Officials with Millington Municipal Schools says a contract employee with the school district has tested positive for COVID-19.

Millington Municipal Schools says it performed contact tracing and notified two contacts who were identified during the tracing.

The district says the contracted employee has had “minimal interaction” with staff and students, and that no staff members or students have tested positive at this time.

Millington school officials say the district will continue to follow the COVID-19 cleaning protocols it established in its reopening plan.

Millington Municipal Schools opened its doors to students three days ago, on Monday, August 10.