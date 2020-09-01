Two arrested on child rape, abuse charges in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Two Millington residents were arrested after deputies discovered a possible case of child sexual abuse and neglect.

Dallas Hogue is charged with rape of a child while Moriana Stewart is charged with child abuse and neglect after two children showed up at a business alone. The children said they ran away from home and were heading to their grandmother’s house because they were being whipped.

One of the children also said the father was raping him.

A third child was located at the couple’s home, which deptuies said was “filthy with garbage, bugs, and animal feces.” That child also told deputies the father was raping her.

DCS was called and the chidlren are in their custody.