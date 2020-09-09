Millington men charged with attacking homeless man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Millington men were charged after authorities say they attacked a homeless man with a rock and a fire extinguisher.

William Chadwick and Bobby Rose, both 19, were charged with aggravated assault.

According to a warrant, Chadwick was the passenger in a Jeep driven by Rose. The two allegedly drove up to a homeless man at a downtown Memphis parking garage shortly before midnight Sept. 3, then returned a few hours later.

The victim told police Chadwick sprayed him with a fire extinguisher, then threw it at him, and threw a large, jagged rock at him, hitting him in the back.

He also told police he had been assaulted, verbally abused or harassed by the pair seven times, saying he was targeted because he is homeless.

He gave officers a description of the vehicle involved and later identified Chadwick and Rose in a lineup.

Jail records show both defendants were released with no bond.