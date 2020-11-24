Millington man accused of stealing child’s bike, making threatening statements arrested

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Millington man was arrested after being accused of stealing a child’s bike and making threatening statements.

On November 8, the child’s mother made a complaint against Kevin Adams, 24. The child told authorities he was riding his bike near his home when he was approached by the armed man. Scared, the kid got off the bike and put his hands up.

“You see what I got?” Adams reportedly asked referring to the gun. He then allegedly went on to tell the child that “If I would have caught you in my yard I would have shot you.”

He then grabbed the child’s bike and put it in his own front yard. The child ran home in fear, authorities said.

Adams was arrested on Monday and charged witha ggravated robbery. His bond was set at $85,000.