Millington man accused in brutal attack on girlfriend in field

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man was charged after deputies say he violently attacked his girlfriend over the weekend.

The victim told law enforcement she and Austin Beaty got into an argument early Sunday morning while traveling in his truck. He stopped in a field off Singleton Parkway, pulled her from the vehicle and began hitting her in the face.

She said he then began slamming her head into the ground with his hands, kicked and even choked her.

The victim said the attack went on for about 30 minutes before he took her back to his house. Once there, she jumped into her vehicle, but Beaty wouldn’t allow her to leave, slashing one of her tires with a pocket knife.

While he was inside the home, Beaty’s father reportedly came outside and helped the victim change her tire so she could leave.

When deputies went by Beaty’s home, his dad told authorities the mother had taken him to Lakeside Behavioral Health System for admission. He was taken into custody at the facility and charged with aggravated assault and vandalism.

Authorities said the young woman sustained bruises to her eyes and cuts to her face and body.