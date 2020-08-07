Millington, Lakeland schools to open Monday with social distancing, health guidelines

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Lakeland School System and Millington Municipal Schools start in-person classes Monday.

Millington Director of Schools Bo Griffin says they have preparing for this day since March. For that reason, he says he’s confident with moving forward with their August 10 reopening date.

“We’re all in this together. This is something we’ve never done before,” Griffin said.

Lakeland School System and Millington Municipal Schools will be the first municipal schools in Shelby County to reopen their doors to students Monday morning.

Griffin says this will be new territory for staff and students and his main priority is keeping everyone safe.

“We are not going to go back full time until the Shelby County Health Department greenlights that,” Griffin said.

Griffin says about 42% of students are enrolled in virtual learning. He says the rest are doing the hybrid plan where students in grades three through 12 will attend in-person learning two days a week, and the other days will be online.

Students in Pre-K will be in-person four days a week. He says on average there will be about eight to 10 students in a class.

“All the classrooms are 30 by 30. So, there’s enough for about 14 desks in there,” Griffin said. “That means 14 students on average. Now, that you have it less than 14, that gives our teachers more one on one time to help them.”

Griffin also says every student in the district, whether they chose virtual or in-person, have received a computer and hotspot. He says this will enable students who may have to quarantine to continue work online.

Classes, hallways and even the lunchroom are marked for social distancing.

Griffin says staff and students will be on a hand washing schedule of up to six times a day, masks and face shields will be on hand for teachers and students and sanitation kits will be in every classroom.

“Be patient. We’re going to have situations that come up but understand we are doing everything and anything we can feasibly do to take care of our kids and keep them safe and take care of our staff,” Griffin said.

Millington officials say if a student or staff member tests positive or has been exposed to COVID-19, they will go through the appropriate steps as directed by the health department to notify parents and staff.