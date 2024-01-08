MEMPHIS – The Mikey Williams saga taking another turn Monday.

The Tigers’ prized recruit has decided to put his name in the transfer portal, without ever stepping foot on campus.

The University of Memphis releasing the following statement acknowledging Williams’ intention to enter the portal.

“We can confirm Mikey Williams has chosen to enter the transfer portal. The University process for him to join the men’s basketball program was underway, but Williams elected to explore his options at this time.”

Williams accepted a plea deal back in late November stemming from a shooting incident outside his San Diego home that had the prized point guard facing nine felony charges.

His high school teammate and fellow four-star Tiger signee JJ Taylor has also put his name in the portal. Taylor had missed the U of M’s last four games after being suspended for what Penny Hardaway called a violation of team rules.