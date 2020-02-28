Mike Bloomberg visits Memphis ahead of Super Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg paid a visit to Memphis ahead of next Tuesday’s primary election.

Bloomberg spoke at Minglewood Hall Friday morning. Local leaders like Memphis mayor Jim Strickland and state representative London Lamar were also in attendance, campaigning for the former mayor of New York City.

“He gets it done in business, he gets it done in government and he gets it done in philanthropy,” Strickland said.

Bloomberg spoke to a few hundred people for around 20 minutes. He talked about education, climate change, gun control, his experience and the coronavirus.

“You don’t want to scare people but you want to give them information and context so they can make their own decisions,” Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg was critical of President Trump’s handling of the potentially deadly virus. This week, Trump said the United States is “very ready” to handle potential spread.

“The fact is the President was briefed on the coronavirus two months ago but he just buried his head in the sand and he’s done that again and again,” Bloomberg said. “And his failure to prepare is crippling our economy to respond.”

Bruce Willis, a retired federal government employee, said he voted early for Bloomberg.

“I just remember a lot of folks getting behind Donald Trump being a businessman, a lot of republicans did,” Willis said. “So we got someone that I feel is bigger than Donald Trump.”

During the event, several people stood outside Minglewood Hall holding signs protesting the former mayor and billionaire.

Bloomberg’s visit comes on the heels of actress and activist Ashley Judd campaigning for Elizabeth Warren earlier in the week.

Tom Steyer also announced Friday he will be in Memphis Saturday ahead of super Tuesday.