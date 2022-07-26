MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police helicopter was spotted hovering over a Cooper Young neighborhood in the middle of the night Tuesday as police looked for suspects who crashed a stolen black Lexus.

Now, two people are in custody, facing theft and weapons charges.

This began 2 am at Union and Florence where police said they saw 3 men in a stolen car run a stop sign. They said the driver took off when he saw officers, and he crashed the car into a pole.

They arrested 19-year-old Santana Paige, near the crash scene and began looking for the other suspect. Police even brought in a canine unit and a helicopter to find them.

MPD said an air unit located another suspect, 19-year-old Michael Walker. He was laying on the top of the shed behind a house on York Avenue.

The homeowner said he never heard anything but isn’t surprised it happened in his neighborhood. Police said they also found weapons in the stolen car and are still looking for the third suspect.