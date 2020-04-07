Midtown shooting sends one person to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Midtown sent one person to the hospital overnight.

It happened around 4 a.m. near Central Avenue and Early Maxwell, just a block away from East Parkway.

Officials told WREG the victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center. No word yet on their condition.

Our crews noticed several officers called to the scene were wearing face masks. On Monday, the Memphis Police Department posted a message on Facebook saying it would adopt new safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing masks and gloves while interacting with the public.

Officers have also been practicing social distancing and washing their hands frequently after coming in contact with others.