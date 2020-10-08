Midtown shooting leaves one man dead

Crime scene at Court and Stonewall in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting at Court and Stonewall in Midtown.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

So far, police have not released any suspect information or a possible motive.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.