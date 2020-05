MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man shot multiple times in Midtown early Wednesday morning has died and now police are searching for his killer.

According to authorities, dispatch received a man down call from the intersection of Madison and Cleveland around 8 a.m. When they arrived, the man was unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

At this time, police do not have any suspect information. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.